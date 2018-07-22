Grace Savage, 95, of Waterford, formerly of Onaway passed away October 3, 2017 in Waterford.

Surviving are three sons, Robert (Penny) Savage of Waterford, Thomas (Dawn) Savage of Tucson, Arizona and Gerald (Melody) Savage of Locust, North Carolina; five grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren

Grace’s family will receive friends at Chagnon Funeral Home Wednesday, July 25, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at 2 p.m.

Final resting place will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Onaway.