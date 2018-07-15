Francis John Siecinski, 83, of Brighton passed July 9, 2018. Born December 19, 1934 in Detroit. Frank married Marjorie (Margie) Bradford, October 28, 1961. Together Frank and Margie raised Douglas Siecinski of Brighton, Diane Twitty (Joe) of Oakland Township, Denise Holba (Thomas) of Noblesville, Indiana and Deborah Formolo (Todd) of Englewood, Florida.

Frank graduated from Rogers City High School in 1953. Joining the Army in 1954 he served with the 4th Infantry in Europe as a combat engineer/sharpshooter. In 1962 Frank received a mechanical engineering degree from University of Detroit and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University (MSU) in 1974. Frank joined Ford Motor Company in August 1959, retiring in January 1994.

Frank and Margie lived in Farmington until 1994 and retired to Kawkawlin, spending their time on the beach. Frank’s love for his family was boundless. He adored his wife from the minute that he laid eyes on her, his children he raised with unquestionable unconditional love, and all of his grandchildren whom he cherished and all of whom cherished him. Frank’s life was full. Frank exuded a cheerfulness, strength, passion and determination to do the right thing in everything that he did and in every circumstance that he found himself. We love Frank’s life examples; whether he was chuckling when discovering a good hand in Spitzer and proclaiming “Zolo,” exhorting his MSU Spartan basketball team, caretaking of others, or piling his family into the car to begin the next adventure and see what was over the horizon. Frank’s legacy is his joyful life. His best lesson is, “Nobody can make you feel anything. You decide how you feel. Nobody can make you do anything you decide what you do.”

Frank is survived by his wife, Marjorie; four children; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Frank is preceded in death by brothers, Watson Siecinski and James Siecinski and survived by, Leo Siecinski of Garland, Texas, Dorothy Flewelling of Davison, Rose Marie Mulka of Taylor, Kenneth Siecinski of Edison, New Jersey and Rita Woloszyk of Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Michigan Alzheimer’s Association. The family thanks the Patty Lewis Home Team, whose tireless efforts and kindness helped the family tremendously. The viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 15 at Keehen Funeral Home Brighton. There will be a rosary, memorial service and Sharing beginning at 4 p.m. Mass will be held Monday, July 16, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brighton at 10:30 a.m. Church will be open at 9:30 a.m. for additional viewing.