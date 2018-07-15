Eugene “Gene” John Modrzynski, 93, of Rogers City passed away July 8, 2018 at Medilodge of Rogers City.



He was born May 10, 1925 in Rogers City to John and Bernice (Buza) Modrzynski. Eugene retired from Calcite after 40 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Ignatius

Catholic Church, as well as the St. Ignatius

Choir. He was an avid hunter and fisherman

who also expertly crafted custom fishing rods.

He taught many locals to hunt and fish, and

spent countless hours on his beloved boat The Dude.

Gene was a talented singer and sung in many groups, including the Mariners, the Nauticals and Huron Shores Barbershop Chorus.

Gene is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Sue) Modrzynski of Rogers Township; son-in-law, Gilles St. Onge; two grandsons, Michael St. Onge and Gene St. Onge; and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Collette; a daughter, Linda St. Onge; and a son, John.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, July 13, from 9 a.m. through time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Donajkowski officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangement are in care of the Beck Funeral Home

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.