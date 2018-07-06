Charlotte Louise “Char” Asikainen, 91, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home June 29, 2018. She was born July 8, 1926 in Ishpeming to Clayton and Inez (Holmgren) Simons.

Char graduated from Ishpeming High School in 1944. On August 28, 1947 she married Henry “Hank” Asikainen in Ishpeming. Char graduated from Northern Michigan College in 1948 with her teacher’s certificate then began teaching in Rogers City. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and sang in their choir for over 30 years. Char was active in the Rogers City Women’s Civic League and past president of the Presque Isle County Historical Museum.

Char is survived by two daughters, Kristine (David) Steere of Crystal and Ann Wikman of Grand Rapids;

six grandchildren, Rebecca (Nathan) Akin, Katherine (Jason) Campbell, Jeremy Steere, Shannon Steere, Niklas Wikman and Kristoffer Wikman; five great-grandchildren, Claire Akin, Carter Akin, Kaleb Smith, Mason Smith and Clayton Steere.

She was preceded in death by her husband Henry “Hank” July 11, 2000 and grandson-in-law, Peter Smith June 1, 2011.

Friends may visit at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 West Ontario St., Rogers City, Saturday, July 14, from 9:30 a.m. through time of her memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Greg and Karen Zurakowski officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City.

Memorials may be given in Char’s memory to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rogers City Area Schools, Presque Isle County Historical Museum or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

