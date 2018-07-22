Charlie R. Kammerer, 64, of Black Lake, died at home unexpectedly Thursday, July 12, 2018. The son of Norbert and Marion (Rausch) Kammerer, Charlie was born in Detroit March 19, 1954 and was raised in St. Clair Shores.

In 1990 Charlie married his best friend and soul mate, the love of his life, Dorothy Marie Delia and they made their home in New Baltimore for many years before moving to Black Lake in 2017.

Charlie frequently visited northern Michigan to enjoy the outdoors. He grew to love the Onaway area and Black Lake and in 1999 bought a vacation home so his family could spend weekends and vacations enjoying up north.

An awesome father to his three sons, Charlie shared with them his love of fishing, hunting, boating and especially snowmobiling. An avid fan of Detroit sports, Charlie loved the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers and had a love-hate relationship with the Detroit Lions, but always remained a loyal fan. And though he loved his professional sports’ teams, nothing could compare to how much he enjoyed watching his sons play their sports. He devoted countless hours to watching hockey, baseball and bowling and loved every minute of it.

Charlie made a career working in the heating and cooling industry. He owned and operated his own business, Kam’s Mechanical, and when he moved north, Kam’s Mechanical moved with him. Somewhat retired, Charlie was teaching the business to his sons. He was a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited and enjoyed his membership and his friends in the 211 Sewing Circle.

Fun-loving and witty, Charlie was the king of funny puns and telling jokes. He loved to make people laugh and could tell a great story. An all-around good guy, he always was ready to lend a helping hand. Charlie set a wonderful example for his sons by working hard, loving unconditionally, and putting family first. Devoted to Dorothy, he loved her more than the stars in the heavens and the two were a great team. A good friend, excellent father, loving grandfather, and devoted husband, the world was a better place with Charlie in it. Charlie touched our hearts. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.

Surviving Charlie is his wife of 28 years, Dorothy Kammerer of Black Lake; and three sons, Jason (Mackenzie) of Millersburg, Alex of New Baltimore and Charlie of Black Lake. Charlie also leaves his grandsons, Gavin and Colt; father-in-law, Tony Delia of Roseville; a brother, Norbert (Donna) Kammerer of Memphis; and his nephew and niece, Nick and Melissa. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.

Charlie’s family will receive friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home today (Thursday) from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. The Rev. John Greene will officiate.

Charlie’s final resting place will be at North Allis Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Charlie to his grandchildren for a college fund to be set up in their names. Condolences may be shared online at www.chagnonfh.com.