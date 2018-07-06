Arthur Elmer Bruning, 78, of Rogers City passed away at home July 1, 2018.

He was born March 20, 1940 in Rogers City to Elmer and Violet (Wenzel) Bruning.

Arthur graduated from Rogers City High School in 1958. On July 1, 1961 he married Katherine Glomski at St. John Lutheran Church. He sailed on the Great Lakes for five years then began working at Calcite. He retired in 1998 after 30 years of service. Art enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, wine making, gardening and blueberry picking. He was self-taught on the accordion and the organ. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his daughter’s extended furry family.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; three children, Michael (Vicki) of Rogers City, Julia Bruning of Rogers City and Bill (Jessie) Bruning of Rogers City; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Brandon) Berry of North Carolina,

Sarah Bruning of Rogers City, Hunter Bruning of Rogers City and Kaitlyn Bruning of Rogers City;

a great-granddaughter, Arlyn Bruning; and a sister, Carol Menefee of Alpena.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beverly Karnes; and a brother, Dennis Bruning.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, July 5) from 4 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at St. John Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until time of his funeral at 11 with the Rev. Eric Voigt officiating.

Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran School or Hospice Compassus Angels Fund in memory of Arthur Bruning.

