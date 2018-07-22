Ardis Robson, 83, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018 in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

She was born to Wilbert and Nina Wirgau February 3, 1935 in Rogers City, the oldest of four children (Keith, Nancy and Brian), and graduated from Rogers City High School in 1953. Ardis moved soon after to Bay City where she met David Robson at a dance at the YMCA. They married in September of 1956.

She worked at Monitor Sugar for a time and then had a long career at Bay Osteopathic (later Bay Med) in the accounts receivable department. She was a member of the Auburn United Methodist Church and was active in several groups there.

While raising their children, they took many family vacations including Disneyland in California, Canada and Florida. After retirement, she enjoyed going to antique sales, estate sales and church bazaars. Playing cards and dice games was another favorite pastime.

Ardis was predeceased by her husband in March of 2017 after 60 years of marriage. Also predeceasing her were her parents; and a brother, Keith.

She leaves behind three children, Debra (Frank) Milkowski, Susan Robson and Thomas (Kelly) Robson; and four grandchildren, Jordan Milkowski, Shaylyn (Drew) Ferrell, Rachel Robson and Reid Robson. She also is survived by six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Hailie, Averie, Cameron, Ariana and Parker.

For the past seven months, Ardis lived with her daughter in North Carolina and loved getting to know her great-grandchildren better. They were such a joy to her. One of her favorite things to do while living in North Carolina was to spend time on the porch making phone calls to her friends.

Visitation was at the Gephart Funeral Home, Midland Road in Bay City, Friday, July 13. Saturday’s viewing was at the Auburn United Methodist Church. Funeral services followed. Immediately after the service, there was a lunch in the church fellowship hall.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider a memorial to the Auburn United Methodist Church (207 S Auburn St, Auburn, MI 48611).