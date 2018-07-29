Aiden James Dean Merchant, the baby boy of Kelsey Merchant and Garnet Crawford, was six days old when he died at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Born in Gaylord July 11, 2018, Aiden was a little fighter and captured the hearts of his mommy, daddy, family and medical staff.

Aiden leaves his mother, Kelsey Merchant of Onaway; his father, Garnet Crawford of Indian River; grandmothers, Kathy Merchant of Millersburg and Judy McLaughlin of Crosby, North Dakota; grandfather, Larry Merchant of Rogers City; grandparents, Sharleen and Rich Nash of Onaway, and Garnet II and Cathy Crawford of Afton; great-grandmother, Arlene Crawford of Afton; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Aiden’s family will receive friends Friday, July 27, from 6 p.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway. The Rev. Patrick Maher will officiate.

Aiden’s final resting place will be in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery.