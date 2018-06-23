William John “Jack” Bowler, 80, of Rogers City passed away June 14, 2018 at Medilodge of Rogers City. He was born June 11, 1938 in Newberry to Franklin and Emma (Coates) Bowler.

Jack is survived by his wife, Millie “Shar”; a daughter, Catherine Davis of Sault Ste. Marie; and three granddaughters.

A complete obituary will be announced by the Beck Funeral Home when the date is set for his memorial service.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.