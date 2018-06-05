Softball districts planned Saturday

The Posen Vikings (15-14), coached by Wayne Karsten, will move on to Saturday’s district doubleheader after defeating Atlanta 12-1 in Tuesday’s pre-district contest. Posen faces Hillman in the 10 a.m. game with Johannesburg-Lewiston squaring off with Rogers City in the noon game. The winners will play to decide who has the right to advance to the Maple City-Glen Lake regional June 9 to face the winner of the Indian River district. Teams in that district include the host and defending Division 4 state champions along with Onaway, Wolverine and Gaylord St. Mary.

The Vikings came out strong in the mercy-rule win over the Huskies scoring two runs in the first inning, five in the second and two more in the third.

In the big second inning, rallied with two outs and nobody on base to score five runs. Riley Krajniak had an infield hit and then stole second and third base. Brooke Ciarkowski struck out swinging (for only the second time all season), but a wild pitch put her on first base and scored Krajniak. Arianne Chojnacki reached on error.

Makayla Kamyszek singled scoring Ciarkowski and then Morgan Dubie walked to load the bases. Brianna Kuffel followed with and infield-single scoring Chojnacki.

With Cami LaTulip batting Kamyszek scored on a wild pitch and two pitches later Dubie scored on the third wild pitch of the inning.

Ciarkowski had a double and a homer, scored four runs and drove in three to pace the offensive attack.

Chojnacki allowed four hits and struck out one to get the win.

“We have some bugs to iron out. There were some good things but if you play a team three times, it is sometimes tough to get up for them. I think we played a little lackadaisical at times. We have to get that ironed out in the next three days and get ready for Hillman,” Karsten said,

Posen wrapped up its regular season with four big wins last week. First the Vikings took a doubleheader from Wolverine, 13-2, 18-1 and followed that with a sweep of Alanson.

In the first game at Wolverine, May 23 the Vikings scored a run in every inning but the second collecting 13 hits in the win. Krajniak led the way with three hits, three runs scored and three RBI. Hannah Stone, batting leadoff, had two hits and scored three times. Chojnacki went all six innings on the mound, striking out one and allowing seven hits.

In the second game at Wolverine, Posen put up nine runs in the first inning in a mercy-rule win. Ciarkowski had four hits and drove in five runs and Elizabeth Romel had a home run in the win. Stone, Krajniak and Kuffel each had three hits. Kamyszek pitched all four innings, allowing two hits.

Posen won both games at Alanson last Friday, winning 17-10 and 22-5.

In game one Posen banged out 21 hits led by Ciarkowski and Dubie with four hits each. Dubie and LaTulip each had home runs for Posen. The Vikings survived seven errors as only five runs allowed by Chojnacki were earned.

A nine-run second inning powered a mercy-rule win in game two. LaTulip had two hits, including a home run and drove in four runs while Krajniak had three hits and drove in four runs. Faith A. Romel had three hits and three RBI. Chojnacki allowed four hits and struck out six in five innings pitched.

Hurons gunning for seventh consecutive district title

Rogers City (25-4) is going for their seventh consecutive district championship on Saturday as it hosts the district tournament. “W

e are very happy to have the district tournament at home and hope to have a big crowd turn out to cheer us on,” said coach Karl Grambau. The Lady Hurons play at noon against the Cardinals of Johannesburg Lewiston, a team they beat 3-2 and 21-1 a week ago.

The Hur

ons traveled to Onaway to take on the Cardinals on Tuesday in a tuneup before Saturday’s district tournament.

Onaway’s Calley Selke threw a two-hitter for the Cardinals in game one to get the 4-0 win. Selke struck out 10 Hurons for Onaway’s first victory over Rogers City in softball since May of 2012. Selke had two hits including a home run for Onaway, Maddie McLean and Kennedy Crawford also hit homers in the game and Kayla Metty had two hits.

Jayna Hance took the loss allowing four runs on five hits while striking out three. Kyrsten Altman came on in relief and held the Cardinals in check while striking out four.

In game two it was all Rogers City as Hance led off the game with a single and scored on a double by Hannah Fleming who then scored on a two-out double by Altman. Kristin Brege walked with one out in the second and stole second base and then scored on a pinch-hit single by Catheryn Hart. Linnea Hentkowski came back in and ran for Hart and scored on a two-out double by Kayla Rabeau, Hannah Fleming then drove in Rabeau with a double and then Taylor Fleming cracked a two-run home run to give the Hurons a 7-0 lead.

Onaway scored a run in their half of the second inning. Hance led off the fourth with a hit and then later scored on a passed ball and the Hurons led 8-1 after four. Onaway scored three in the fifth and Rogers City came back with two in the sixth inning and then the Cardinals added one in the bottom-half of sixth inning and the final score was 10-5 in favor of the Hurons. Hance had 4 hits in the game to lead the Hurons. Crawford and Metty had two hits each for the Cardinals.

“It was nice to earn the split especially after getting shut out in game one. I thought we regrouped and had better at bats in the second game that is definitely something to build on. Give Onaway credit, they outplayed us in the first game but give our team credit for coming back strong in game two,” Grambau said.

The Hurons went 2-1 at the Ogemaw Heights tournament on Saturday. Rogers City started the day by blasting Tawas 17-2 in three innings. Altman was the winning pitcher allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two. Hannah Fleming and Taylor Fleming both had three hits while Hance had two hits including a home run, Amanda Wirgau and Alissa Bowden had two hits each while Rabeau added a home run.

In game two the Hurons jumped out to a 5-3 lead after two innings but the Falcons of Ogemaw Heights came up with six runs in the fo

urth to defeat the Hurons 9-8. Hance took the loss allowing nine runs on eight hits while striking out three. Wirgau had three hits in the game and Hance had two hits with a double.

The Hurons regrouped and defeated a very good Linden team by a final score of 7-6. Rogers City was down 6-4 entering their final at bat when Rabeau singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, Hannah Fleming walked and then with two outs Hart had a pinch-hit single to score a run, Jazmyn Saile then singled in another run and then Bowden singled in the game winner as the Hurons won in walk-off fashion.

Hance came on in relief of Altman to get the win on the mound. They combined to scatter nine hits while walking only one while battling the extremely hot conditions in West Branch. Rabeau led the Hurons with four hits in the game while Saile had three hits and Bowden added two hits.

Cardinals honor seniors and the military

On senior night the Onaway Cardinals’ varsity softball team honored five seniors as well as military members. In the second annual military appreciation game, players and coaches chose someone who has served or is serving in the armed forces, playing for the military as they hosted Rogers City in a non-conference doubleheader.

“It was a great day for softball. It was an honor to honor those who fought for our country. The girls played really good both defensively and offensively. Rogers City is a good team and it was good competition,” said coach Jodi Brewbaker.

Onaway took game one 4-0. Calley Selke earned the win on the mound going all six innings allowing no runs on just two hits and three walks while striking out 10. Offensively Onaway got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run from Kennedy Crawford.

In the bottom of the third, with two outs, Selke hit a two-run home run to increase the lead to 3-0. Maddie McLean followed with a solo homer to make the score 4-0. Kayla Metty and Selke were each 2-for-3 in the game.

Onaway honored its five seniors between the games. Carmen Sellke, Daria Domke, Lauren Welklin, Desi Stiles and Maddie McLean were all playing in their final game on the home field. After a short ceremony honoring the seniors they took their positions one last time before being joined by their teammates as the game began.

Game two went to Rogers City 10-5. Crawford took the loss on the mound going two innings allowing seven runs, all earned, on seven hits and one walk while striking out two. Selke came on in relief allowing three runs, none earned, on two hits while striking out four.

Metty had two hits in the game.

LAST WEDNESDAY the Cardinals were at Kalkaska for a doubleheader where they earned a split. Onaway won game one 5-3. Crawford earned the win on the mound going four innings allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two. Selke came on in relief going two innings allowing two runs (none earned) on one hit while striking out two.

Metty led the hitting attack going 3-for-4 with a double. Buczkowski and Stiles each went 2-for-3 and Larson was 2-for-4.

Onaway lost game two 9-1. Selke took the loss going four innings allowing five runs, three earned, on two hits and two walks while striking out three. Crawford pitched the final inning allowing four runs, three earned, on three hits and one walk while striking out one. Metty had two hits to lead Onaway.

With a doubleheader at Farwell Wednesday (after press time) the Cardinals wrapped up the regular season. They will be at Inland Lakes Saturday for the district tournament where they face Wolverine in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Inland Lakes takes on Gaylord St. Mary in the other semifinal at noon with the finals at 2 p.m. Onaway is now 18-8-1 on the season.