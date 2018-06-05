Signups for Miss Rogers City pageants is June 18

The Miss Rogers City pageant is putting out the call for contestants for the annual event. Pageant directors Missy Bannon and Nicole Bannasch are looking for girls to participate in the two pageants scheduled for July 27.

The Teen Miss pageant is for girls ages 13-15, and is directed by Bannasch, and the Miss Rogers City is for girls ages 16-18 and is directed by Bannon. Contestants must be enrolled in Rogers City schools.

The directors say girls who compete in the pageant come away with greater self-esteem and confidence and have fun building friendships with their peers.

The reigning Miss Rogers City is Linnea Hentkowski, who will be a senior at Rogers City High School in the fall and the Teen Miss is Chloe Hentkowski, who will be a sophomore in the next school year.

Contestants may sign up before the June 18 deadline by e-mailing the pageant at rcpageants@gmail.com. The Nautical City Festival, Inc sponsors the event.