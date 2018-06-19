Melvin Herman Basel, 92, of Rogers City passed away June 10, 2018 at Orchard Manor.

He was born April 27, 1926 in Belknap Township to Albert and Dora (Noffze) Basel.

He married Gertrude Weiland June 11, 1949; the two of them owned and operated Basel Seed Farm until her death August 3, 1989. On July 3, 1998 he married Vera Paull-Link who preceded him October 14, 2014. Mr. Basel was a lifelong farmer who was very involved in the community. He served as the Belknap Township treasurer for 46 years, on the Michigan Certified Seed board; receiving the Farm Manager of the Year Award in 1983. He served on the Presque Isle Electric Cooperative board from 1965 through 1995 and was the chair from 1978 through 1987, and on the Wolverine Power board from 1985 through 1992 and chair for three years. Melvin was active with the local Farm Bureau group, and was an Elder for St. Michael Lutheran Church, Belknap for many years.

Melvin is survived by two sons, Duane (Terry) Basel and Steve (Sylvia) Basel of Hawks; two grandsons,

Eric (Samantha) Basel and Nathan Basel; three step-granddaughters, Amy (Joe) Brewbaker, Carrie (Matt) Lewis and Chrissy (Ron) Smolinski; a great-grandson; and five step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his Orchard Manor Family where he resided for the past three years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marion Smith and Harriet Appel; and his brother, Arthur.

Visitation was at the St. Michael Lutheran Church Tuesday, June 12, through time of his funeral with the Rev. Keith Schneider officiating.

Interment followed in the St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church or McLaren Home Care and Hospice in memory of Melvin Basel.

