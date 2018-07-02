Margaret Kathryn “Katy” Grohowski, 92, of Rogers City passed away June 25, 2018 at Medilodge in Rogers City.

She was born April 30, 1926 in Rogers City to Burt and Mary (Jurczych) Talaske.

Katy was the only child out of 10 who graduated from high school and received a college degree. She was a registered nurse for 52 years. Her first position was night supervisor at Alpena General Hospital. Later she served in all areas of nursing at Rogers City Hospital. Katy was instrumental with delivering many babies into our world, and working for District Health Department No. 4 and as a school nurse at Rogers City Elementary School. Katy was an avid fisherman, enjoyed visits to the casino, gardening, baking cookies and especially deer hunting with her good friend, Virginia Tatro. In 1964 she and Mike began building the family cottage at Grand Lake where they enjoyed many summers with family and friends, eventually making the cottage their home.

Katy is survived by five children, Michael (Joan) Grohowski of Grand Lake, Jerilyn Gordon of Denton, Texas, Jane (Nevenko) Buntic of Traverse City, Gary Grohowski of Gaylord and Julie (Don) McLennan of Rogers City; a son-in-law, Tim Plath of Rogers City; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Mike” in 1992; a son, Robert in 1983; a daughter, Janis Plath in 2017; a son-in-law James Gordon in 2017; and nine siblings.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, June 28) from 4 until 8 p.m. with a parish wake service at 7 p.m. followed by a Nurse’s Farewell. Visitation will resume at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday from 9 a.m. through time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Ignatius Catholic School, or McLaren Home Care and Hospice – Rogers City Office.

