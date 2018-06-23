Leo Martin Fuller, 72, of Grayling passed away June 11, 2018 at Cheboygan Hospice House.

He was born February 6, 1946 in Pontiac to Fredrick Edward and Viva Fern (Ross) Fuller.

Leo is survived by three sisters, Sharon Hall of Davisburg, Marcia (Bud) DeLong of Ocqueoc and Jeannine (Gary) Nelson of Waterford; a brother, Rodney (Bernie) Fuller of Holly; and many nieces and nephews.

Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary when the date is set for military honors and inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

