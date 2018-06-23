Lawrence “Larry” E. O’Dell, 90, of Canada Creek Ranch (CCR), Atlanta, passed away Friday June 1, 2018. Larry was born December 15, 1927 in Detroit to Elmer H. O’Dell and Edith Lane O’Dell. The O’Dells lived in Pontiac where Larry attended Pontiac Public Schools. Larry graduated Pontiac

Senior High in January 1946 and immediately enrolled in the University of Michigan, College of Engineering where he graduated in June 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering.

Larry went to work for Baldwin Rubber Company in Pontiac in July 1950. In June 1960 he was promoted to manager of Baldwin’s engineering department and manager of the new product development department. It was during his employment at Baldwin Rubber where he met the love of his life Bettie Jeanette Stauter.

They were married September 11, 1952 in Clarkston Methodist Church, Clarkston and went on to have four wonderful children, Robert Lane O’Dell, Karen Jeanette (O’Dell) Barthel, Lynne Marie O’Dell and Mary Sue (O’Dell) Cassidy.

In 1964, the family moved to Port Huron where Larry took on the new position of head of research and development, quality control and adhesive productions for American Tape in Marysville.

He became plant manager in 1970, retired from the plant in 1980 and continued contract consulting work for three years in waste handling and incineration.

Larry and Bettie retired to CCR in 1987 where they purchased a home on “The Ridge” and enjoyed a happy and fulfilling retirement. Larry became a member of CCR in 1952 when he was gifted “The Cabin” in Virginia Park, CCR from his Uncle Frank and Aunt Elsie Van Vleck, also members of CCR from August 1952. Larry’s love of nature, hunting and his dedication to CCR as a charter member was evident through his service – member of the board of directors (BOD) from 1993 thru 1997; president of the BOD in 1995; treasurer in 1996; and vice president in 1997. Larry also served on the CCR forestry committee and CCR security committee for over 10 years as well as the long-range planning committee since 1980.

He loved God’s country.

Larry was a devoted family man never missing a recital or sports’ game. He was a hockey coach for his son and a baseball coach for his daughter.

Larry was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pontiac, Port Huron and Onaway. Larry was predeceased by his beloved wife, Bettie J. O’Dell. Larry is loved, admired and survived by his children, Robert (Roxanne) O’Dell of Port Huron, Karen (David) Barthel of Gulfport, Florida, Lynne O’Dell of Port Huron and Mary (William) Cassidy of Port Huron; six grandchildren, Lindsay (Willem) O’Dell of Washington, D.C., Darin Lawrence (Katie Vandermissen) O’Dell of Petoskey, Alexander Barthel of Gulfport, Florida, Joshua (Regina) Kemp of St. Petersburg, Florida, Christopher (Kyri) Kemp of Saline and Alyson Kemp of Honolulu, Hawaii; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Kemp and Graham Lawrence Kemp both of Saline; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Alfred) Orr of Casper, Wyoming; nephew, Julian (Eliana) Orr of Casper; and great-niece and-nephew, Sophia and Octavio Orr of Casper.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 23, at Onaway United Methodist Church with a luncheon immediately following at the church.

Although flowers are beautiful, thoughtful and appreciated please consider in lieu of a donation to the The Conservation Committee Custodial Account c/o Canada Creek Ranch at 23500 Ranch House Trail, Atlanta, MI 49709.