Eugene J. Yarch, 85, of Metz passed away June 11, 2018 at Medilodge in Alpena.

He was born November 21, 1932 in Metz to Frank and Hattie (Orban) Yarch.

Eugene is survived by a sister, Imogene Kruczynski of Posen and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will take place at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Friends Together Cancer Support Center.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.