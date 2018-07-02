Donald “Donnie” Martin Klingshirn, a faith-filled, teddy-bear of a man, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Donnie, 73, of Charlotte, was born November 11, 1944 in Rogers City, the son of Alfred and Anna (Grochowski) Klingshirn. He graduated from high school in Rogers City in 1962 and shortly after moved to Charlotte to take a job with Harris Brothers, fellow Rogers City natives. He proudly answered the call to duty when he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War, where he helped build the airport in Cam Ranh Bay. Upon his return, he married the love of his life, Jane “Janie” Orban, May 18, 1968. The two started their family and Donnie went to work for Oldsmobile, retiring in 2004 after over 30 years. In retirement, Donnie worked for Delta Airlines at the Lansing airport, working in many capacities on and off the tarmac.

Donnie and Janie were devout members of St. Mary Parish in Charlotte, where he was very involved in St. Vincent DePaul and the Knights of Columbus, achieving the honor of fourth degree brother knight. Everyone will remember Donnie as the beloved St. Nicholas, visiting Mass during the feast day in full-staff and miter and handing out candy canes.

He also sang in the church choir, and participated in every church function throughout the years.

He loved the Detroit Tigers, the ink on his finger tips from reading “real” newspapers, and woodworking. He was a skilled handyman and craftsman, always keeping things running around the house and helping with woodcraft for Janie’s elementary art classes at St. Mary School.

He loved music, and even enjoyed the opportunity to sing the “12 days of Christmas” onstage with Kenny Rogers. Donnie remained proud of his service to his country, his faith and his family. One of his greatest joys in life as “Dzia Dzia” was time spent with his grandchildren, especially attending their many activities and events.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane Klingshirn; three daughters, Marcy Klingshirn, Kristy (Steve) Shepard and Jenny (Larry) Hart; five grandchildren, Amelia, Annalise, Adeline, Gunnar and Archar; four siblings, Betty Valentin, Barbara (Gary) Lamb, Jimmy (Nancy) Klingshirn and Mary (Mike) Witulski; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Klingshirn; sister-in-law, Gayle Klingshirn; and his parents.

Funeral Mass was held Monday, June 25, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Charlotte with the Rev. Dwight Ezop officiating. Visitation and rosary were held Sunday. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Mary Parish or St. Vincent DePaul.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Donnie on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.