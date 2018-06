Delores A. Eagle, 89, of Black Lake passed away peacefully at home May 30, 2018.

She was born February 9, 1929 in Evansville, Indiana to George and Vera (Perkins) Koob.

Delores is survived by her daughter, Beverly Hill of Black Lake; and two sisters, Alvera and Beverly.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

