Bette Lou (Wilton) Nasholm, 77, of Ossineke, passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Alpena.

Bette was born March 25, 1941 in Rogers City to Louis and Evelyn (Wietersheim) Wilton. Bette was a born-again follower of Jesus Christ whose love and willingness to serve others was evident in everything she did. She was a certified public accountant graduating from Walsh College with honors.

She was a member of the Women’s Economic Club in Detroit, a member of both the Milford Dowtown Development board, and the Huron Valley Parks and Recreation board. She was also a member of the Huron Valley Council of Arts.

Bette loved gardening, tending to her pond, singing, and spending time with her two dogs, Tootsie and Ivah. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. She was a shining example to her family and those who were blessed to have known her.

Bette is survived by her mother, Evelyn; daughter, Ruth Gray; two grandchildren, Eden and Ashlyn Gray; a brother, Louis Wilton; and a son-in-law, Brian Gray.

Bette is at McWilliams Funeral Home – Alpena where family received friends Wednesday, June 13, from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will resume today (Thursday, June 14) at Calvary Bible Church, 380 Linden St., Rogers City, MI 49779 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeff Ryan officiating. Memorial donations can be made to Living Hope Church, 1499 M-32 W., Alpena, MI 49707. Please visit www.lifestorynet.com where you can view Bette’s life story. Online condolences can be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com.