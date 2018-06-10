Allan H. Erke, 82, of Belknap Township, passed away Tuesday afternoon May 29, 2018 at his home.

The son of John and Mable (Lamb) was born December 7, 1935. Allan was born, grew up and raised his family in Belknap Township. He married Darla Amacher May 30, 1970 at St. John Lutheran Church in Haggensville. A man with a smile is how he can be remembered; farming and family were his life. As a young man at the age of 14, he finished grade school to help his family on the farm. He never went far from home and was completely content with that. Farming was his passion until the end, running his hands through the soybeans hours before his passing. His grandchildren held a very special spot in his heart; and he will be greatly missed by them, and the rest of his family. He was an active member at St. John Lutheran Church in Haggensville.Surviving are his wife Darla; six children, Roxanne Lewis of Columbus, Georgia, Steve and Amy Erke of Alpena, Holly and Harry Guenterberg, Robert and Patricia Erke, Jayla and Kevin Vekaryasz all of Rogers City, and Julie and Joseph Strohkirch of Big Rapids; a brother, Keith Erke of Okemos; 16 grandchildren Vanessa, Kamali, David, Michael, Adam, Immanuel, Joshua, Lindsey, James, Halle, Hannah, Phoenix, Chrystopher, Logan, John and Allan; eight great-grandchildren, Xavier, Maverick, Elijah, Kheanan, Havannah, Zy’Aire, Jordan and Jayde.

Preceded in death are his parents; a grandson, Harrison Guenterberg; a sister and brother-in-law, Laurel and Peter White. Visitation was Friday June 1, at Hentkowski Funeral Home. Visitation continued at St. John Lutheran Church in Haggensville Saturday until the funeral with the Rev. Schultz officiating. Burial was at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to Hentkowskifuneral.com. Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church of Haggensville.