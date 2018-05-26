Remembering those who gave their lives: Onaway’s George Garms

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

It was early 1943 and many Americans were already making plans to plant victory gardens. Most of the commercially canned foods were headed to the GIs overseas. Without a victory garden, there was going to be less to eat. There also was less gasoline available and ration cards were about the only way to fuel up.

The impact of World War II was felt on the homeland, but even more so when word was received at the home of Max and Flossie Garms of Onaway, who lost their son, George Calvin Garms in the Pacific Islands. He was Onaway’s first casualty of World War II.

The handwritten Western Union telegram was dated, February 10, 1943. It was sent from the Secretary of War, Henry L. Stimson.

A previous telegram stated that George Calvin Garms was missing in action and it was hoped that later developments would indicate that he had survived the fighting at the Guadalcanal. He had been overseas for a year and was 30 years old at the time of his death. He earned the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

Surviving was a brother, Sgt. Frederick Garms of Camp McCain, Mississippi; a brother Robert at home; and sisters Genevieve and Virginia.

To honor the man, George C. Garms, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5857 will forever bear the war hero’s name.

With so many family members now gone, nephews Fred Garms of Onaway and George Garms of Rogers City have been doing their best to preserve the history of their uncle, as well as other family members.

Their father Frederick who served in the European Theater of Operation, named a son after his brother. Another son, now passed, was named Calvin who also served in the Army.

“When people from our area ask about him and the post being named after him, I tell them he was killed in the Solomon Islands and buried over there,” said Fred. “I had just learned that he was moved to National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii.” It is unclear when his remains were moved.

George C. Garms was born in Bellevue, Michigan, Aug. 26, 1912. He completed two years of high school and was working as an automobile serviceman before enlisting in Detroit, April 1, 1941. He served in the Army’s 132nd Infantry Division.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Japanese advanced toward the South Pacific, threatening the ferry route connecting Australia and the United States.

The first major offense launched by the Allies against Japan was Aug. 7, 1942 to February 1943. The 1st Marine Division initially landed in August.

On Dec. 8, 1942, the battled-hardened but disease-wracked 1st Marine Division was withdrawn and the 132nd Infantry Division was transferred to Guadalcanal, to provide relief.

Starting Dec. 17, 1942, the 132nd Infantry attacked the Japanese at Mt. Austen and engaged in very heavy combat at the Gifu Strongpoint, Dec. 24, 1942 to Jan. 9, 1943. It’s where George Calvin Garms lost his life.

Memorial Day means a lot to Fred and George, who both served in the military. Fred was in the Marines and George, like his uncle, served in the Army.

“We do have a service down at the (Onaway) courthouse in town,” said Fred, who is a member of the American Legion Post in Onaway and takes part in the parade when his health will allow. “We start at the VFW hall and march down. They have a nice service down there to remember the dead.

“I just wish that more people would understand more about the military and the veterans. There is so much that is being lost in the young.”

George believes it a time to honor lost veterans and the sacrifices that were made.

Gen. George S. Patton said, “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”

*** *** *** ***

Memorial Day Events

Ceremonies begin in Posen at 9 a.m. with a Mass at St. Casmir Catholic Church. Following the 9 a.m. Mass will be a procession to the cemetery for a ceremony. Ceremonies will also be held at St. Dominic Catholic cemetery in Metz and St. Peter Lutheran Church cemetery following. Posen Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post No. 7804 will lead ceremonies and provide a salute to fallen comrades.

In Rogers City a parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Avenue of Flags. The parade will stop at the memorials on the Presque Isle County Courthouse lawn for a brief ceremony before proceeding to Memorial Park Cemetery on Larke Avenue for a full ceremony. Brief ceremonies will also be held at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery following. The Rogers City Servicemen’s Club and Rogers City VFW Post No. 607 will be leading the ceremonies.

A flag retiring ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Onaway VFW Post No. 5857. A parade will begin at noon from the post to the Onaway Courthouse Building where a ceremony will be held. Millersburg holds a ceremony at Riverside Cemetery on Walker Highway.