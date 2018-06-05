RCHS Class of 2018 to receive diplomas in Sunday ceremonies

The Class of Rogers City High School (RCHS) is set to graduate 40 seniors this weekend. Class Night is set for tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 featuring an awards’ ceremony led by guidance counselor Marilyn Dimick and a slideshow presentation by graduating senior Stephanie Marx.

Immediately following the ceremonies at the high school, the class members will read its giftatory and prophecy at the Rogers City Area Senior & Community Center. That gathering is intended for only the class members and not the public.

Commencement is set for Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m. with a speech by salutatorian Hannah Fleming, the daughter of Allen and Shari Fleming. That will be followed by valedictorian Isaac Riddle, who will deliver his address. He is the son of the Rev. J. Derek and Julie Riddle.

Nicholas Hein, the principal and superintendent will present the Class of 2018 and Ivy Cook, president of the board of education will award diplomas to the graduates.

Class president Phil Grambau will give the order to turn the tassels indicating his classmates are now alumni of RCHS.

Class officers include Cory Sweeso, vice president, Alexis Saile, secretary, Stephanie Marx, treasurer and teacher Mandy Munger is the class sponsor.

The class motto is “We may not be there yet, but we are closer than we were yesterday.” The class chose the daisy as its class flower and ”May We All,” by Florida Georgia Line as its class song and navy blue and white as its class colors.

The RCHS band under the direction of Edward Wilbert will provide special music.

Board of education members include Cook, Deedra Schalk-Haselhuhn, Cory Budnick, Lawrence Budnick, Devin Pommerenke, Donald Kromer and Francis Andrews.