RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON APRIL 23, 2018

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 9 a.m.

PRESENT – Adair, Bielas, Nowak, Peltz and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Peltz, that the minutes of the Workshop and Regular Council Meeting of April 10, 2018 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $162,302.98 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

PROCLAMATION SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-33

Adair/Bielas, to offer the following proclamation.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month calls attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and impacts every person in this community. The goal of SAAM is to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it.

Rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment harm our community, and statistics show one in five women and one in 67 men will be raped at some point in their lives (Smith et al., 2017).

Child sexual abuse prevention must be a priority to confront the reality that one in six boys and one in four girls will experience sexual assault before age 18 (Dube et al., 2005).

On campus, one in five women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted during their time in college (Krebs, Lindquist, Warner, Fisher, & Martin, 2007).

The theme of this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign is “Embrace Your Voice”. The campaign informs individuals on how they can use their words to stop sexual violence before it happens by promoting safety, respect, and equality.

Our words shape the world around us. Whether you speak out against locker room talk or help someone better understand these issues, your voice in powerful and necessary in this conversation.

Individuals can embrace their voices to show their support for survivors, stand up to victim blaming, shut down rape jokes, correct harmful misconceptions, promote everyday consent, and practice healthy communication with kids.

I join advocates and communities across the country in taking action to prevent sexual violence. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and each day of the year is an opportunity to create change for the future.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CONTRACT – MERIDIAN CONTRACTING SERVICES

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-34

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the contract between the City of Rogers City and Meridian Contracting for an overhaul of the primary sludge tank in the amount of $201,800.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PRESENTATION OF BUDGET AND SETTING OF PUBLIC HEARING DATE

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-35

Peltz/Adair, to set the public hearing date on the FY2018/2019 budget for Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Said notice of the public hearing be published in the local newspaper as required by City Charter. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION:

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-36

Nowak/Bielas, to enter into Closed Session to discuss union negotiations.

ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 9:26 a.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 9:45 a.m. no action was taken.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 9:46 a.m.

Terri L. Koss

City Clerk/Treasuer

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.