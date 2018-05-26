Onaway High to graduate 52 Sunday

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Fifty-two Onaway High School (OHS) seniors will conclude their high school careers this weekend with a commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon at 2 in the high school gym.

The traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance,” ushering the graduates into the OHS gymnasium, will be played by the high school band, under the direction of Elizabeth Fedewa.

Principal Marty Mix will welcome friends and family, while superintendent Rod Fullerton will provide the opening remarks.

The Class of 2018’s top three students will then proceed to the podium for their graduation speeches.

Honor student Sabrina Goddard will be first, followed by salutatorian Kaitlyn Boettger and then class valedictorian Carmen Sellke.

The itinerary will continue with the high school band selections, including the annual playing of “Battle Hymn of the Republic”; graduation recommendations; presentation of the Class of 2018; presentation of diplomas by the board of education; slide show and the turning of the tassels.

Among the 52 diplomas will be one given in loving memory of Alexia “Lexi” LaHaie, who died in a vehicle crash late last November. A family member is expected to receive the diploma.

After the turning of the tassels, it gets kind of crazy, and if the tradition continues, the silly string will fly.

Stand clear if you don’t want to get hit by the newest members of the school’s alumni.