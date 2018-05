Michael Joseph Irey, 69, of Bismarck Township passed away peacefully at home May 2, 2018. He was born March 4, 1949 in Detroit to Donald and Madonna (Luttman) Irey.

Mike is survived by his wife, Gail; and his brother, Gregory (Mary) of White Lake.

Private services will take place at a later date.

