Martina Esther Bauer, 97, of Rogers City passed away April 23, 2018 at Birch Lane AFC Home. She was born July 26, 1920 in Rogers City to Frank and Joanne (Woida) Rygwelski.

Martina was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and its Rosary Society. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing.

Martina had a green thumb for indoor plants, but she will be remembered for her fabulous cooking.

Mrs. Bauer is survived by four children, Jerome Kamyszek of Rogers City, Judy (Dennis) Tipton of Wisconsin, Allen (Deborah) Bauer of Missouri and Carol (Craig) Runde of Gladwin; daughter-in-law, Deane Rygwelski of Rogers City; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson;

and a sister, Theresa Heinzel of Grand Lake.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, William Rygwelski; two sisters, Esther Paul and Virginia Paul; and three brothers, Ernie Rygwelski, Eli Rygwelski and Lucian Rygwelski.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, April 27, where the rosary was recited by the Rosary Society followed by the parish prayer service that evening. Visitation resumed at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Saturday through time of her funeral Mass with the Rev. James Fitzpatrick officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Martina Bauer.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.