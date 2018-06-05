Glenn Wenzel, a World War II veterans, passed away at Shorepoint Hospice House, May 21, 2018.

He was born May 23, 1923 in Rogers City to Paul and Ida (Hopp) Wenzel.

Glenn is survived by a nephew, Jeffrey (Elaine) Paradise of Battle Creek; two nieces, Jackie Poch and Jill Vieau both of Rogers City; and a very special niece, Nancy of Roseville.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; a sister, Nelda Paradise; and a brother, Herbert Wenzel.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Vick Funeral Home.

Inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly with full military honors.