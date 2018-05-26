George R. Kimball, 85, lifelong resident of Millersburg passed away Sunday May 20, 2018 at his home.

Surviving are his wife, Ketto Kimball of Millersburg; three daughters, Cosette (Fritz) Rhein, Wendy (Greg) Brooks and Melody (Bill) Beswick all of Millersburg; two sons, Qually (Sue) Kimball and Quinn Kimball both of Millersburg; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Arlene McDonald of Onaway, Florence Hughes of Millersburg and Tillie Merchant of Greenbush; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. It was George’s wish that no funeral or memorial service take place following his death. George’s family will honor his memory privately.