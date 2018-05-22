Francis A. Filipiak, 95, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena May 10, 2018.

He was born October 23, 1922 in Metz to William and Katherine (Kuffel) Filipiak.

Frank is survived by his wife, Joanna; four Children, Jane Filipiak of Lansing, Bill Filipiak of Rogers City, Sue (Qually) Kimball of Millersburg and Ruth Krawczak of Alpena; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren;

and two sisters, Margaret Hilla and Ursula Domm.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

