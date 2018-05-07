Former Rogers City superintendent faces felony charges

Former Rogers City Area Schools superintendent David O’Bryant, 36, was arraigned Friday morning in 89th District Court in Rogers City on felony charges of embezzlement and larceny by conversion.

The warrant alleges that O’Bryant was an agent, servant or employee of Rogers City Youth Football and, “did convert to his own use, without the consent of his/her principal, cash withdrawals and cash receipts, money or personal property of his principal, having a value of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000…” the warrant states.

It comes with a 10-year prison sentence or fines of up to three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.

The larceny by conversion — $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, alleges O’Bryant did, “being a person to whom financial accounts and cash deposits had been delivered, embezzle or fraudulently convert to his own use that property, which belonged to Rogers City Youth Football…” Count two brings a maximum sentence of five-years in prison and fines up to $10,000, or three times the value of the property stolen, whichever is greater, the warrant states.

The Michigan State Police conducted the investigation, with the warrant being authorized by Presque Isle County prosecutor Ken Radzibon, April 30.

O’Bryant was arraigned from the Presque Isle County Jail via the Polycom video conferencing system.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday with a preliminary examination the following week, May 15.

The magistrate set a $5,000 cash or surety bond to the full amount.

O’Bryant, who left to become Farwell Area Schools superintendent in late November 2017, was represented by attorney John Burtch.