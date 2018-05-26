Elizabeth J. Brown, “Betty,” 90, of Black Lake, died Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Providence Health in Columbia, South Carolina. Born to John and Mayme (Charrier) Reilly in Detroit October 17, 1927, she worked at a law firm until her marriage to Edward Brown May 7, 1949 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Detroit.

Betty was active with Circle 15 at St. Mary in Royal Oak. She was an avid seamstress making many of her children’s clothes, as well as alterations. She was a member of the Huntington Woods Bridge Club for many years. When her children grew older she went to work at Sears in the interior design department.

Ed and Betty retired to Black Lake in 1989. Besides keeping busy with her sewing projects, Betty joined the local quilting club and being a keen reader was active in the Onaway Friends of the Library, as well as being a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Altar Society. She was known for her delicious molasses cookies and her authentic Upper Peninsula pasties.

Betty is best remembered as a patient and caring mother, a friend, and a good neighbor. She never failed to lend a helping hand to all, especially her children and grandchildren, even though she commented many times, “I raised too many chiefs and not enough indians!”

Surviving Betty are five daughters, Bonnie Cunningham of North Carolina, Dianne (Ray) Ellenberger of Onaway, Susan Brown of Salem, Virginia, Patricia Harris of Humble, Texas and Mary (Tom) Johnson of Katy, Texas; two sons, Peter (Kari) of Fraser and Paul (Kimberly) of Elgin, South Carolina; as well as 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ed Brown November 25, 1999; five sisters; and three brothers.

Visitation will be Friday May 25, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Chagnon Funeral Home with an evening prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Betty’s funeral Mass will be at St. Paul Catholic Church Saturday, May 26, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Peter Eke officiating. Betty’s final resting place will be at Waverly Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Betty to the Onaway Friends of the Library or to St. Paul Altar Society. Condolences may be shared with Betty’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.