Douglas K. Wenzel, 78, passed away April 23, 2018 at Huron Woods senior facility in Ann Arbor, surrounded by family.

Doug was born March 8, 1940 in Rogers City to Grace and Melvin “Penny” Wenzel. As a young man and while working his way through college, Doug sailed on Great Lakes’ freighters and drove delivery trucks, fostering a lifelong love of both boats and vehicles. Douglas also loved literature and was an avid tennis player.

Douglas received his law degree from Wayne State University Law School in 1966. After his graduation Doug returned to his roots in northern Michigan, beginning a legal career which spanned nearly 50 years.

From 1963 to 1983, Doug was married to Judy Patterson Wenzel and they had four children, Cynthia, Seth, Stefan and Natalie. From 1984 to 2003, Doug was married to Karen Jo Wenzel (Bennett) and they added their son, Zachary, to the Wenzel family.

Throughout his life Doug demonstrated deep love and commitment to both his family and his community. Doug served many organizations during his lifetime, such as serving as a trustee of Alpena General Hospital, helping to establish the Center Building and Art in the Loft, singing in the choir at the First Congregational Church and serving as commodore of the Alpena Yacht Club.

Doug was a co-founder of the law firm which is now Wenzel Bennett & Harris, PC, where he worked until his retirement in 2012. Doug was well-known for his practical and down-to-earth legal advice which was often delivered with a dose of wry humor.

Doug is survived by his five loving children, Cynthia Wenzel Cole, Natalie “Natalia” (Pete) Raftis, Seth Wenzel, Stefan (Gina) Wenzel and Zachary Wenzel; and his grandchildren, Cameron Cole, Zoë Raftis and William Raftis. Doug was preceded in death by his younger brother, Bruce Wenzel. Doug is also survived by Bruce’s family, niece, Jennifer Wenzel-Bauer; nephew, Christopher Wenzel; sister-in-law, Janine Wenzel; and three great-nieces.

The family would be grateful for memorial contributions to the Community Foundation of Northern Michigan in his name.

A Celebration of Life event will be held June 9 in Alpena, with details to be announced.