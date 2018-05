Dorothy Sachs born August 22, 1922 passed away at home April 17, 2018 with family around her.

She was preceded in the death by her husband, Jack; and a son, Jackie.

Surviving are her children, Tom (Lee) of Lake May, Sandra (Buc) of Florida, Dan (Karen) of Onaway, Mary (Ed) of Hershey, Pennsylvania, Nancy and Joan (Kelly) both of Warren and Mike of Onaway; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Burial will take place this summer.