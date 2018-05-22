Color Me Awesome 5K goes on as planned

A steady rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of participants in the Girls on the Run Color Me Awesome 5K in Rogers City May 19. The only concession made to the rain was an early start to the event, getting the run going about 15 minutes early. After a short warmup, the runners took off from Lakeside Park and followed the bike/walking trail north before returning the same way they came. Temperatures in the mid-40s made for an extra challenge, but didn’t diminish the smiles along the route.

Organized by District Health Department No. 4 and affiliated with the national Girls On The Run organization, the Rogers City event drew runners and coaches from 15 schools in the region including schools from Alpena, Onaway, Cheboygan, Posen, Wolerfine, Inland Lakes, Lincoln, Hillman and Rogers City.

The program is designed to help build confidence in young women through a twice-a-week training program that began March 5 at each school.