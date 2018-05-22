Chris Alan Hempel, 52, of Hawks passed away May 8, 2018 as result of a work injury. He was born April 10, 1966 in Saginaw to Eldon and Ann (Claus) Hempel.

Chris graduated from Rogers City High School in 1984. He received his associate degree from Alpena Community College in 1986. On June 25, 1988 he married Krista Adrian at St. Michael Lutheran Church. Chris enjoyed running and was an avid outdoorsman who liked to spend time with his in-laws, Tom and Gloria Adrian at the family cabin.

He is survived by his wife, Krista; two daughters, Jessica of Detroit and Alysse of Hawks; parents, Eldon and Ann of Rogers City; a sister, Susan (Jeff) Kloha of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and a brother, David Hempel of Rogers City.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, May 14, with a prayer service conducted by the Rev. Randy Waibel.

Visitation resumed Tuesday at St. Michael Lutheran Church through the time of service with the Rev. Keith Schneider officiating.

Burial followed at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Rogers City High School cross country team. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.