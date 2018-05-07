Betty Rae Hughes, 83, of Rogers City passed away April 30, 2018 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

She was born May 28, 1934 in Princeton, West Virginia to Jasper and Nellie (Neal) French.

Mrs. Hughes is survived by two children, Michael David (Anne) Hughes of Spring, Texas and Robin (Steve) Griwatsch of Rogers City; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, May 3) from 4 till 8 p.m.

Visitation will resume Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. through time of funeral at 10 a.m. with the Revs. Karen and Greg Zurakowski officiating.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice in memory of Betty Hughes.

