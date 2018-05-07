Barbara “Barb” Tomas (nee Zientek, Pavlischek), 70, of Lake Zurich, Illinois passed away November 11, 2017 at Silverado Memory Care. Barb lived in Onaway and Rogers City for most of her adult life, having moved to Illinois in 2015 to be near her daughter, Audrey Penny, after the passing of her husband Bernard “Barney” Tomas.

Barb was born November 1, 1947 in Manistee to Anthony and Wanda (Glowacki) Zientek. After graduating from Manistee High School in 1965, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University and a Master of education degree from Central Michigan University. She thoroughly enjoyed her 30-year career teaching math and science at the Onaway Area Schools. Barb was devoted to family, community and her students. She retired in 1999, only to remain surrounded by books as branch manager of the Presque Isle District Library in Posen for another eight years. After her final retirement, she continued her passion for teaching by tutoring inmates at the Presque Isle County Jail.

Barb thoroughly enjoyed tending to her garden, cooking, and taking care of her many animals, including raising chickens.

Barb is survived by her daughter, Audrey (Michael) Penny of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois; her sisters, Mary Perry, Judy Zientek and Carol Zientek; stepson, David Tomas; stepdaughter; Judy Sobieray; two grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Wanda; and her husband of 29 years, Barney Tomas.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Metz, Friday, May 11, at 11 a.m. followed immediately by a graveside service and luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Dominic Catholic Church or the Posen branch of Presque Isle District Library in memory of Barb Tomas.