April Bentley to throw first pitch in Onaway Little League Opening Day

by Peter Jakey

Managing Editor

It seems like the snow just left, so it’s hard to believe Onaway’s Little League opening day is already here. The ceremony is right where it should be on the calendar. The snow, however, was not.

It does not matter now as Onaway Little Leaguers are ready for another season of pop flies, double plays and trips around the bases.

Opening day kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Edna Lound Recreation Area with April Bentley getting the honor of throwing out the first pitch on the Charlie Schaar softball field.

“I am hoping for a day like this,” said second-year Little League president Pam Lovelace, who was watching her son Cody play on Maxon Field in summer-like conditions. The forecast is calling for temperatures in the mid-40s Fahrenheit.

“I hoping it will change and we will have a nice day,” she continued. “We are excited, we have 180 plus kids again. We have a good team of coaches, so we are excited to start the season.”

The 16 teams will line up around the softball diamond for the ceremony that includes the Pledge of Allegiance and the Little League pledge before Bentley, a dedicated volunteer who put in many years of service into running concessions, throws out the first pitches. Games are scheduled throughout the day at all levels. The rest of the Onaway Little League board consists of: Tim Lovelace, vice president of baseball; Tom Crawford, vice president of softball; Becky Nash, treasurer; Cody Whitsitt, umpire-in-chief; Sam and Jim LaLonde, concession stand coordinators; Mac Morgan, safety officer; and Deb Morgan, equipment manager