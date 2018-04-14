William Louis Harman, “Bill,” 68, a lifelong resident of Onaway, was called home by his Heavenly Father Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Bill was born October 24, 1949 in Cheboygan and has now joined all those who have gone before him. What a reunion! Surviving Bill is his wife and best friend, Londa; sons, Patrick (Kosrae) Harman and Erin (Allison) McLean; daughters, Lisa (Shawn) Walker, Shena (Don) Cooksey and Deeka (Heath) Blanchard, all of Onaway; as well as the grandchildren he adored, Ty, Tay, Morgan, Chloe’, Sage, Maddie, Sumer, Malaurie, Cole, Gray, Grayson, Konner, Lillyann and Drew.

He also leaves his brothers, Doug (Pat) Harman and Morf (Arlene) Harman; sisters, Barbara Robbins, Linda (Butch) Hall and Kathy (Floyd) Both; brother-in-law, Scott Morgan; sisters-in-law, Sherie Tucker and Lorrie Stoner; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Bill in death were his parents, Gray and Mildred Harman; his in-laws, William and Pat Morgan; brothers-in-law, Milton Tucker and Glenn Robbins; and sisters-in-law, Carol Morgan and Joy Morgan.

As were Bill’s wishes cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Bill to your favorite children’s charity.