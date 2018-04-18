Sally Ann Plath, 75, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home April 13, 2018. She was born November 27, 1942 in Rogers City to Sylvester and Helen (Mulka) Durecki.

On September 29, 1972 she married Walter Plath in Rogers City. Sally enjoyed riding motorcycles with Walt and transforming her end of Rogers City into a paradise with beautiful flower gardens.

Sally is survived by her son, Todd (Heidi) Plath of Rogers City; grandson, Dustin Plath of Rogers City; six sisters, Dolorine Zolnierek of Alpena, Patricia Ciarkowski of Posen, Caroline Drake of Grand Blanc, Loretta Peltz of Rogers City, Anita Sullenger of Lansing and Joanne Schaedig of Lansing;

two brothers, Paul Durecki of Alpena and Chester (Rita) Durecki of Rogers City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Helen; husband, Walter; a brother, Norman; and a sister, Geraldine Ciarkowski.

Per Sally’s request, no services are planned. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.