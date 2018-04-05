RC City Council Proceedings
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL
HELD IN COUNCIL
CHAMBERS
ON FEBRUARY 20, 2018
Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Nowak, Peltz and McLennan.
APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA
Bielas/Adair, to approve the agenda as presented. ROLL CALL Ayes – All, the motion carried.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Nowak/Bielas, that the minutes of the February 6, 2018 Regular Council Meeting be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CITY CLERK’S REPORT:
CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:
Adair/Peltz, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $405,223.59 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
RESOLUTION NO. 2018-24
MAYOR PRO TEM
APPOINTMENT
Adair/Peltz, to appoint Council Member Bielas as Mayor Pro Tem.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
Mayor McLennan adjourned the meeting at 7:18 p.m.
Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer
Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.