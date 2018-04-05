RC City Council Proceedings
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL
HELD IN COUNCIL
CHAMBERS ON
MARCH 6, 2018
Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Nowak, Peltz and McLennan.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Bielas/Peltz, to approve the agenda as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Adair/Member Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of February 20, 2018 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CITIZENS APPEARING BEFORE THE COUNCIL:
CITY CLERK’S REPORT:
CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:
Bielas/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $151,873.64 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
GVSU CARES FOR TOURISM
RESOLUTION NO. 2018-25
Nowak/Bielas, to support City Mgr. Hefele with the decision he makes on the amount of participation the City has with the GVSU Cares for Tourism project.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m.
Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer
Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.