RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL

CHAMBERS ON

MARCH 6, 2018

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Nowak, Peltz and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Bielas/Peltz, to approve the agenda as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Member Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of February 20, 2018 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITIZENS APPEARING BEFORE THE COUNCIL:

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Bielas/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $151,873.64 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

GVSU CARES FOR TOURISM

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-25

Nowak/Bielas, to support City Mgr. Hefele with the decision he makes on the amount of participation the City has with the GVSU Cares for Tourism project.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.