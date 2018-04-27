Norma Jean Lind, 83, of Rogers City, formerly of Black Lake, passed away April 23, 2018 at her daughter’s home. She was born August 18, 1934 in Flint to Orville and Elizabeth McDonald. She is survived by her daughter, Deb Schleben of Rogers City; a grandson; and a brother, Dale (Joanne) McDonald of Flint.

Friends may visit at the Onaway United Methodist Church Friday, April 27, from 4 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Carmen Cook officiating.

Inurnment will take place at the Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be given to Norma’s family for a charity to be selected later. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

