Michael Andrew Perkins, 40, of Hawks passed away April 17, 2018 at home.

He was born in Houston, Texas November 26, 1977 to Arthur and Debra (King) Perkins.

Mike is survived by his wife, Penny (Paull); son, Dakota Perkins; daughter, Sierra (Dylan Gino) Keller; grandson, Greyson Gino; parents-in-law, Glen and Donna Paull; brother-in-law, Steve (Vicki) Paull; sister-in-law, Julie (Scott) Budnick; three nephews; a niece; and a great-nephew.

No services are planned at this time.

Donations can be made to Mike’s family to help with expenses.

Arrangements in care of Beck Funeral Home.

