Mervyn G. Horton, 90, of Onaway, died January 12, 2018. Mervyn’s family will receive friends at the Community of Christ Church in Onaway Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at 2 p.m.

Mervyn’s final resting place will be at the Caseville Township Cemetery.