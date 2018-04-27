Magdalene Louise Bey, 92, of Rogers City passed away April 24, 2018 at home.

She was born December 30, 1925 in Belknap Township to Adolph and Theresa (Schalk) Brege.

Magdalene married Russell Bey August 17, 1946 at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City. She was a coordinator for March of Dimes. She was a custodian for St. John Lutheran School for 16 years. Magdalene was a life member St. John Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid as well as the Fellowship Club.

She enjoyed playing a good game of cards.

Mrs. Bey is survived by her three children, Judy (Ed) Venn-Watson, Cinda (Larry) Grulke and

Kim (Jeffrey) Woods; eight grandchildren, Kris Roesner, Jake Thies, Scott Trafelet, Shana Myers, Theresa King, Valerie Bey, Jordan Woods and Justin Woods; nine great-grandchildren, Tanner and Kaden Trafelet, Felix and Pauline Roesner, Brady and Chelsea Myers, Ethan and Landon King, and Lieven Thies;

and a sister, Norma Wirgau.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her son, Keith; and special daughter, Debra;

three brothers, Harold, Harry, and Elmer; and six sisters, Marie Trapp, Edna Hopp, Lucille Schalk, Iva Nonmacher, Hildegarde Radka and Betty Schultz.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, April 26), from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating. Visitation will resume at St. John Lutheran Church Friday, from 10 a.m. through time of her service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Eric Voigt officiating.

A private interment will take place at the St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

