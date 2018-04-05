Harley Roger Schaedig, 68, of Ocqueoc Township passed away peacefully at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey April 2, 2018 following a recent cancer diagnosis.

He was born January 29, 1950 in Rogers City to George and Elsie (Grulke) Schaedig.

Harley graduated from Onaway High School in 1968.

On July 27, 1974 he married Pamela Molzan at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City. Harley attended Alpena Community College then went on to Ferris State University where he earned his accounting degree. He earned his master’s degree in business administration from Central Michigan University. Harley raised cattle and sheep on the family farm while he also worked at the United Auto Workers Family Education Center in Onaway. He retired in 2010 after 35 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and coaching his son’s Little League teams.

Harley loved spending time with his family and being in the woods.

He is survived by wife, Pam; two children, Harlan (Kelli) Schaedig of Lansing and Jenny (Nathan) Higgins of Long Prairie, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Abbey Schaedig, Matthew Schaedig, Christopher Higgins and Emma Higgins; brothers, Larry (Diane) Schaedig of Rogers City, Edgar (Janet) Schaedig of Alpena and Leroy (Mary) Schaedig of Alpena; and a sister-in-law, Sally (Richard) Kosloski of Alpena.

Harley was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elsie; and a brother, Raymond.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke Township from 10 a.m. through time of service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Eric Voigt officiating.

Interment will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran School in Rogers City in memory of Harley Schaedig.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.