Gwen Phelps, 96, of Rogers City passed away April 18, 2018 at Medilodge of Rogers City.

She was born January 3, 1922 in Hucknall, England to Ernest and Ada (Butcher) Stirland.

Mrs. Phelps is survived by her son, Douglas (Gale) Phelps of Ocqueoc; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, April 21 through time of her funeral with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating.

Burial will take place in the Bearinger Township Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of Beck Funeral Home.

