Emily C. Cook (nee Muszynski) passed away March 31, 2018, at home in Trenton with loving family at her side.

Born November 23, 1918, on the family farm in Posen, she was the sixth of eight children of Cecilia and John Muszynski. In 1923, her father bought the International Hotel in Rogers City, where she was raised and lived until she married George J. Cook (also of Rogers City) in 1939. They shared a beautiful 59-year adventure together. They had six children, four while George served in the U.S. Army before deployment to Europe during World War II, and two more after his return.

They raised their family in Livonia, and retired to Springdale Golf Club in Waynesville, North Carolina After 26 years, they returned “home” to Michigan, where George passed away in 1998. Since then, Emily spent many seasons enjoying family and friends at her summer home in Rogers City, a place forever in her heart.

Emily had many talents — great cook, homemaker, gardener, wonderful hostess, loyal friend, and tournament-winning golfer, all while conquering three bouts of breast cancer. Her signature gift, however, was “devoted wife and mother.” With her buoyant spirit, spunk, good humor, and loving care, she dispensed unconditional love, nurture, and support until the end, which defines her lasting legacy to an adoring family.

She is survived by children, Sally Okerstrom, George (Kathy) Cook, Marge (Mike) Schmidt and Brad Cook; son-in-law, Dan Berglund; grandchildren, Julie Delaney, Cindy (Brian) Finamore, Dara (Mike) Clarke, Bret (Jill) Berglund, George, Jennifer, Carolyn and Laura Cook, Andy (Ginny) Schmidt, and Emily Schmidt; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is sister, Eleanore Schultz; and a sister-in-law, Alice Cook.

Emily was predeceased by husband, George; daughter, Sue Berglund; and a son, David Cook.

Emily’s life will be honored Friday, May 4, at First United Methodist Church, 2610 W. Jefferson, Trenton, MI, with Visitation at 11 a.m., followed by a service at noon. If desired, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Trenton or the Michigan Cancer Society.