Donald A. Selke, 79, beloved husband of Rita V. (nee Hoeft) Selke; devoted father of Rene Fletcher and Jim (Darlene) Selke; loving grandfather of six; great-grandfather of two; dear brother of Gail (Al) Pardike and the late Roger and James Selke. Passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2018. Visitation will be Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at noon at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester, Ohio 45069.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the church.

